All legacy Blue badges will be removed soon: Elon Musk

After rolling out Twitter Blue with a verification service in India that starts from Rs 650 a month, Elon Musk has reiterated that all legacy Blue badges will be removed soon.



Musk has time and again said that the company will remove all Blue checks, as it gets busy monetising its platform by charging users.



"Legacy blue checks will be removed soon. Those are the ones that are truly corrupt," he reiterated in a tweet.



Earlier this month, the Twitter CEO had said that all legacy verified accounts will soon lose their Blue badges as those are 'deeply corrupted'.