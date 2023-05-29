Amazon UK trains Alexa to offer advice on periods

When information about periods is requested, Alexa will also answer using information from the UK National Health Service (NHS) website.



"It's so important that teenagers and parents alike can communicate with each other properly about periods. Whether you're embarking on your first menstrual cycle, or if you're helping someone you know prepare for their experience," Tina Leslie, Founder of Freedom4Girls, in a statement.



The 'Period Talks' utterances are launched as over a third (37 per cent) of UK families with teenagers admit they are too embarrassed to have open conversations about menstruation, with a further 30 per cent revealing they struggle to talk about periods because they're worried about saying the wrong thing, and over a quarter (26 per cent) stating that they're concerned about handling difficult questions on the subject.



Yet, 80 per cent believe that having open conversations with family members reduces embarrassment and stigma of such sensitive subjects.



"Alexa can now act as a tool to help families navigate challenging conversations around menstruation," said Dennis Stansbury, UK Country Manager for Alexa.



"The hope is that having useful and relevant information available on Alexa via voice will encourage an open environment for these discussions," he added.