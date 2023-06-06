Apple enters AR era with Vision Pro headset; price starts at $3,499

When a person approaches someone wearing Vision Pro, the device feels transparent - letting the user see them while also displaying the user's eyes.



When a user is immersed in an environment or using an app, EyeSight gives visual cues to others about what the user is focused on.



"These groundbreaking innovations are powered by Apple silicon in a unique dual-chip design," said Apple.



M2 delivers unparalleled standalone performance, while the brand-new R1 chip processes input from 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones to ensure that content feels like it is appearing right in front of the user's eyes, in real time.