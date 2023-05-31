Apple releases its classical music app on Android

Notably, the app's Android release precedes the release of an optimised app for iPad and Mac.



Meanwhile, Apple has announced that it will be shutting down the 'My Photo Stream' service on July 26, meaning users who are still using this feature will need to migrate to iCloud Photos before that date.



My Photo Stream is a free service that uploads the last 30 days of images (up to 1,000) to iCloud, making them accessible on the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and PC.