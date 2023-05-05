First two retail stores in India 'milestone' for Apple: CEO Tim Cook

"I've had the chance to connect with customers and teams all around the world in recent months, so many people shared with me that they were fans of Apple, not just because of the innovations we create, but because of the values that guide us, and that means a great deal to us," he said.



He said that Apple has been expanding its operations in India to serve more customers.



"We've got a number of channel partners in the country as well that we're partnering with, and we're very happy with how that's going overall. Overall, I couldn't be more delighted and excited by the enthusiasm I'm seeing for the brand there," Cook said.



He added that many people are "coming into the middle class, and I really feel that India is at a tipping point, and it's great to be there."



On Apple's performance in other emerging markets, Cook said the company had a stellar quarter in emerging markets overall, with records set in several places, including Indonesia and Mexico, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, and quarterly records set in Brazil, India and Malaysia.