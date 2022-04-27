Asteroids may have brought key building blocks of DNA, RNA: Study

Scientists have found the last two of the five informational units of DNA and RNA that had yet to be discovered in samples from meteorites.



The discovery, made by an international team along with NASA researchers, and described in the paper published in Nature Communications, provides more evidence that chemical reactions in asteroids can make some of life's ingredients, which could have been delivered to ancient Earth by meteorite impacts or perhaps the infall of dust.



All DNA and RNA, which contains the instructions to build and operate every living being on Earth, contains five informational components, known as nucleobases - called adenine, thymine, cytosine and guanine. DNA's sister molecule, RNA, also uses adenine, cytosine and guanine, but swaps out thymine for uracil. Until now, scientists scouring extraterrestrial samples had only found three of the five.



But, a recent analysis by a team of scientists at Hokkaido University in Japan, identified the final two nucleobases - cytosine and thymine - that have so far eluded scientists.