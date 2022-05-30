Biometric remote mobile payments to reach $1.2 trillion globally by 2027

To maintain trust and reduce fraud, financial institutions are implementing step-up authentication, where certain transactions are escalated for biometric approval based on risk scoring.



The report found that facial recognition is paving the way for greater adoption of biometrics in mobile payments, with OEM-pay solutions leveraging the near ubiquity of facial recognition capabilities to provide frictionless checkout experiences for customers.



"With the use of facial recognition increasing, the technology has become a target for malicious actors using advanced spoofing techniques, such as digital injection attacks," said the report.



In response, mobile authentication vendors must prioritise the design and implementation of enhanced liveness detection, and anti-spoofing techniques, to combat the ever-evolving role of fraudulent players and ensure that security is not compromised, it added.