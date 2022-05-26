Boeing completes Starliner uncrewed flight test, returns to Earth

"Throughout this process, Starliner has provided a tremendous amount of valuable data, which we're continuing to assess in our effort to bring the spacecraft online and fully operational for crew flights to the space station as soon as it is safe to do so,a added Steve Stich, manager at NASA's Commercial Crew Programme.



The flight test began on May 19, when Starliner launched on the ULA Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.



Following liftoff, Starliner successfully entered Earth's orbit, performed a series of demonstrations of its capabilities, and docked with the orbital outpost 26 hours after launch.



The Expedition 67 crew aboard the station opened hatches and entered the capsule for the first time, inspecting the spacecraft and verifying integration with power and communications station systems for longer stays in the future. The station crew also unloaded 500 pounds of cargo delivered by Starliner and sent 600 pounds of cargo back to Earth.