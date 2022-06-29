BYJU's-owned WhiteHat Jr lays off 300 employees in latest churn

Online coding provider WhiteHat Jr, the beleaguered platform under edtech giant BYJU's umbrella, has laid off around 300 employees, after more than 1,000 of its employees resigned after being asked to return to office in April-May.



This time, most of the fired employees belonged to the code-teaching and sales teams at the platform and some of them worked in Brazil.



In a statement, the company said that "to realign with our business priorities, we are optimising our team to accelerate results and best position the business for long-term growth".



The edtech sector has been hammered by the global macroeconomic conditions and reopening of schools, colleges and physical tuition centres.