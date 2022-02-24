Call of Duty: Mobile shoots past $1.5bn in lifetime player spending

The US ranks as Call of Duty: Mobile's top country for worldwide revenue to date, with the title generating more than $647 million in the country, or approximately 43 per cent of total player spending. Japan ranks number 2 for revenue, while China rounds out the top three.



Nearly 29 months since it officially launched globally, Call of Duty: Mobile has become one of the world's top revenue generating mobile titles. Its success, along with that of PUBG Mobile, has taken the shooter genre to new heights on mobile, with the category ranking as the number 5 genre for global player spending in 2021.