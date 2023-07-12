Canadian lake shows start of Anthropocene era: scientists

Scientists on Tuesday said that sediment at Crawford Lake in Canada provides evidence of the beginning of the Anthropocene age.

The Anthropocene Working Group (AWG) said that layered sediment at the bottom of the lake in the Canadian province of Ontario showed that the world had entered a new epoch defined by human activity's destabilizing influence on the environment.

They chose the lake from a shortlist of 12 potential sites where the evidence of the impacts could be best measured and observed.