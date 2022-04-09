CRISPR gene editing reveals biological mechanism behind common blood disorder

"Interestingly, when children are born, they do not show disease symptoms at first, even if they have the mutations, because, at that stage, they are still expressing foetal globin and not yet adult globin. That's because we have different haemoglobin genes that we express at different stages of development," Quinlan said.



"As the foetal globin gets turned off, and adult globin gets turned on, which happens within about the first year of life, the symptoms start to manifest," Quinlan added.



When that happens, the red blood cells take on unusual, sickled shapes and block small blood vessels, causing pain, organ damage, and premature death.



"The goal of our research is finding out how we can reverse the foetal to adult globin switch, so that patients continue to express foetal globin throughout life, rather than the mutant adult globin genes that cause blood cells to become stiff and block vessels," said Quinlan.



For the study, the research team compiled data on the rare families that express foetal globin throughout life.