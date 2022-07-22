Documents signed by Steve Jobs, other tech honchos to be up for auction

A number of documents signed by former Apple CEO Steve Jobs and other tech pioneers, as well as additional collectible Apple memorabilia, are set to hit the auction block later in July.



The items were collected over the years by Charles Mann, creator of the educational Powersharing Series and the person who recorded audio of early NeXT computer meetings.



They are being included in a new "Apple, Jobs, and Computer Hardware" lot soon to go up for auction, reports AppleInsider.