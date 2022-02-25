Elon Musk, his brother under US SEC probe for insider trading

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has opened an investigation into Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal Musk for allegedly violating insider trading regulations with recent share sales.



The Wall Street Journal reported that the regulator is investigating whether recent stock sales by the Tesla CEO and his brother "violated insider-trading rules".



The SEC probe began last year after Kimbal sold 88,500 Tesla shares worth $108 million, "one day before the Tesla chief polled Twitter users asking whether he should unload 10 per cent of his stake in the electric-car maker and pledging to abide by the vote's results", the report said late on Thursday.



Kimbal, who also sits on Tesla's board of directors, has frequently traded Tesla stock at regular intervals under a plan.



The regulators will now look into whether Musk told his brother about the poll or potential sale before Kimbal sold his shares on November 5, "or if Kimbal otherwise learned of the poll and then traded", according to the report.