ESA’s mission to probe universe's dark mysteries to fly on Saturday

The European Space Agency's (ESA) Euclid mission, which will explore the dark Universe, is expected to launch on Saturday, the agency has said.

The space telescope will lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on July 1.

Euclid aims to shed light on the nature of dark matter and dark energy, two of the biggest modern mysteries about the universe. To date, astronomers have not been able to detect either of them directly, only inferring their presence from the effects they have on the Universe at large.