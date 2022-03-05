EV pioneer Elon Musk now says world needs more oil & gas

"But sustainable energy solutions simply cannot react instantaneously to make up for Russian oil and gas exports," he added.



Last year, Musk said on Joe Rogan podcast: "I'm not in favour of demonising the oil and gas industry. We're gonna need to burn fossil fuels for a long time. The question is just at what rate do we move to a sustainable energy future?"



On Friday, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO warned Ukrainians to use the Starlink satellite system with caution as his commercial Internet network can be targeted by Russians to hamper the entire system at work.



As a non-Russian communications system, the Starlink satellite internet service has a "high" probability of being targeted, Musk said.