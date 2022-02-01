Exynos 2200 added to Netflix's list of compatible chipsets

Netflix has added Samsung's upcoming flagship chipset 'Exynos 2200 SoC' on its list of supported chipsets, which will power the Galaxy S22 smartphones.



To stream HD content anywhere, a decent amount of processing power is required, and according to Netflix, the Exynos 2200 fits that profile, which is why it has made its way to the list, reports WccFTech.



Along with Exynos 2200, the company also added Exynos 2100 which powers Galaxy S21 phones.