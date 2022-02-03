Facebook loses daily users for 1st time, ad growth slows

"I'm encouraged by the progress we made this past year in a number of important growth areas like Reels, commerce, and virtual reality, and we'll continue investing in these and other key priorities in 2022 as we work towards building the metaverse," he added.



The company's family of apps (FoA) include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and other services.



The user growth slowdown came in the same period when the company, formerly known as Facebook, announced that it would rebrand as a "metaverse" company.