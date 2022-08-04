Facebook to shut live shopping feature from Oct 1

Facebook has announced to shut its live shopping feature from October 1 and focus on the short-form video platform Reels on its main app and Instagram.

The users will still be able to use Facebook Live to broadcast live events, but they won't be able to create product playlists or tag products in their Facebook Live videos.

"As consumers' viewing behaviours are shifting to short-form video, we are shifting our focus to Reels on Facebook and Instagram, Meta's short-form video product," the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Live shopping feature let creators broadcast and sell products to an audience.