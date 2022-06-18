Forget Pegasus, new spyware 'Hermit' now being used by govts

Collectively branded as "lawful intercept" companies, they claim to only sell to customers with legitimate use for surveillanceware, such as intelligence and law enforcement agencies.



"In reality, such tools have often been abused under the guise of national security to spy on business executives, human rights activists, journalists, academics and government officials," the researchers warned.



Hermit is a modular spyware that hides its malicious capabilities in packages downloaded after it's deployed.



These modules, along with the permissions the core apps have, enable Hermit to exploit a rooted device, record audio and make and redirect phone calls, as well as collect data such as call logs, contacts, photos, device location and SMS messages.



"We theorise that the spyware is distributed via SMS messages pretending to come from a legitimate source. The malware samples analysed impersonated the applications of telecommunications companies or smartphone manufacturers," said the Lookout team.



Hermit tricks users by serving up the legitimate webpages of the brands it impersonates as it kickstarts malicious activities in the background.



The researchers said they are also aware of an iOS version of Hermit "but were unable to obtain a sample for analysis".



According to leaked documents published in WikiLeaks, RCS Lab was a reseller for another Italian spyware vendor HackingTeam, now known as Memento Labs, as early as 2012.