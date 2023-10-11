Gaia space observatory finds half a million new stars

A decade ago, the Gaia space mission was launched by the European Space Agency (ESA) with the ambition of creating a 3D map of our galaxy.

After observing some 1.8 billion stars, and having a near complete map of the Milky Way, scientists realized a crucial gap: They did not have a clear view of parts of the sky that were packed with stars.

So the scientists operating Gaia space observatory decided to take a better look at super-conglomerations of stars called globular clusters.

The study was a reanalysis of old data they had previously collected. ESA called for help from amateur astronomers to help with the analysis.

They focused on the Omega Centauri cluster, some 17,090 light years from earth.

The study revealed half a million new stars in just this one cluster. It also found cosmic objects so heavy they bend light itself.