Global consumer spending in top 100 subscription apps climbed 41% in 2021

Worldwide consumer expenditure in mobile apps reached new highs yet again in 2021 and Sensor Tower data reveals that mobile users are spending more than ever in subscription apps.



The top 100 non-game subscription-based apps saw their revenue grow 41 per cent year-over-year from $13 billion to $18.3 billion globally. This was seven percentage points greater than in 2020, when spending in these apps climbed 34 percent YoY from $9.7 billion in 2019, reports Sensor Tower.



Revenue from the top 100 earning non-game subscription apps represented about 14 per cent of the $131.6 billion that consumers spent on in-app purchases last year in both non-game apps and mobile games. This was up from when the cohort represented about 11.7 per cent of total spending in 2020.