Global economic instability will affect tech sector: Sundar Pichai

Like many companies, Snap continues to face rising inflation and interest rates, supply chain shortages and labour disruptions, platform policy changes, the impact of the war in Ukraine, and more.



"As a result, while our revenue continues to grow year-over-year, it is growing more slowly than we expected at this time," said the Snap CEO.



Amid the global woes came the report that Google, Meta, and Amazon may have to spin off masses of their advertising businesses under the US Congress's latest bill targeting Big Tech.



The bipartisan bill brought Meta down around 9 per cent and Alphabet, the parent of Google, fell in equal measure. Amazon and Apple stocks slid 7 and 5 per cent, respectively.