Global shortage forces Ford to sell Explorer SUVs sans chips

The global chip shortage has hit Ford and the automaker is set to start selling and shipping Explorer SUVs without the chips that power rear air conditioning and heating controls.



According to a report in Automotive News citing sources, Ford Motor Co plans to ship and sell partially built vehicles that are awaiting semiconductors or related components that control non-safety critical features.



The automaker will ship the missing semiconductors to dealers within one year, which they will then install in customers' vehicles after purchase.



Ford spokesperson Said Deep told The Verge that heating and air condition will still be controllable from the front seats.