Google India to guide 10K startups in tier 2 & 3 cities

Startups are no longer restricted to Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai or Hyderabad. India has multitudes of fast-growing startups headquartered in centres such as Jaipur, Indore, Gorakhpur and more.



But, "these account for nearly 50 per cent of all recognised startups in the country. About 90 per cent of all startups fail within the first five years of their journey -- mostly for the same key reasons -- unmanaged cash burn, flawed demand assessment, ineffective feedback loops or lack of leadership," the blogpost read.



"There is a need for programmes which can organise this knowledge into a structured curriculum and deliver it across a wide footprint. Startup School India -- a Google for Startups initiative is designed to do precisely that as we align our efforts to support this expansion," it added.