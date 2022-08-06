Google launches 'India Ki Udaan' to mark 75 years of country's independence

Capturing the milestones the country has achieved in its 75-year journey since independence, software major Google has unveiled an online project, drawing from rich archives and featuring artistic illustrations to tell the story of India.

The project -- "India ki Udaan" -- executed by Google Arts and Culture celebrates the achievements of the country and is "themed on the unwavering and undying spirit of India over these past 75 years".

It was officially launched at a glittering event held at the Sunder Nursery here on Friday in the presence of Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and senior officials of the culture ministry and Google.

As part of the countrywide celebrations to commemorate 75 years of independence, Google also announced its collaboration with the Ministry of Culture focused "on reaching informative online content that showcases the contributions of Indians and the evolution of India since 1947 to support the government's year-long 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme", the software giant said in a statement.

It also announced that its popular Doodle4Google contest for 2022, themed on "In the next 25 years, my India will...", is now open for entries to the students of Classes 1-10.

"The winner of this year's Doodle4Google will see their artwork on the Google homepage in India on November 14 and win a Rs 5 lakh college scholarship, a Rs 2 lakh technology package for their school or non-profit organisation, a recognition of achievement, Google hardware and fun Google collectibles. Four group winners and 15 finalists will also win exciting prizes," it said.