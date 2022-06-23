Google paying Wikimedia Foundation to access its content more efficiently

"Wikimedia Enterprise is designed to meet a variety of content reuse and sourcing needs, and our first two customers are a key example of this. Google and Internet Archive leverage Wikimedia content in very distinct ways," Lane Becker, Senior Director of Earned Revenue at the Wikimedia Foundation, said in a statement late on Wednesday.



Wikimedia Enterprise was designed to make it easier for companies to package and share Wikimedia content at scale in ways that best suit their needs.



Interested companies can now sign up on the website for a free trial account which offers 10,000 on-demand requests and unlimited access to a 30-day Snapshot, the foundation announced.