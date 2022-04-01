Google Search to help people get to original source of trending story

Google has announced to add a new "highly cited" label to Search results to help users find the original source of a trending story.



The company said it is introducing a way to help people identify stories that have been frequently cited by other news organisations.



"This label will appear on Top Stories. You will be able to find it on anything from an investigative article, to an interview, an announcement, a press release or a local news story, as long as other publishers indicate its relevance by linking to it," said Nidhi Hebbar, Product Manager at Google.



The company said it is particularly interested in the potential to elevate original reporting, making it even easier for people to discover and engage with the publishers and journalists whose work brings unique value to a story.