Hacker steals database of Verizon employees, tries to ransom it for $250K

Database that includes the full name, email address, corporate ID numbers, and phone numbers of several Verizon employees was compromised with the hacker holding it for a $250,000 ransom, a media report says.



According to Motherboard, the hacker said they reached out to Verizon and shared the email that he sent to the company.



"Please feel free to respond with an offer not to leak you're (sic) entire employee database," the hacker wrote in the email.