Hackers hit top crypto data websites amid crypto meltdown

As the crypto market suffered a meltdown, several top crypto data websites were hit by cyber attacks where a malicious pop-up prompted users to connect their crypto wallets.



Crypto data websites Etherscan, CoinGecko, DeFi Pulse and others reported such phishing attacks, reports CoinDesk.



The phishing attack appears to come from a domain displaying the Bored Ape Yacht Club logo.A



"The situation is caused by a malicious ad script by Coinzilla, a crypto ad network - we have disabled it now but there may be some delay due to CDN caching. We are monitoring the situation further. Do stay on alert and don't connect your Metamask on CoinGecko," CoinGecko said in a tweet on Saturday.