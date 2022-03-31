Hubble Telescope spots farthest star ever seen

NASA and European Space Agency's Hubble Space Telescope has established an extraordinary new benchmark by detecting the farthest individual star ever seen to date.



The star named Earendel, which means "morning star" in Old English, is estimated to be at least 50 times the mass of our Sun and millions of times as bright, rivalling the most massive stars known.



It existed within the first billion years after the universe's birth in the big bang, wrote the scientists in the journal Nature. The find is a huge leap further back in time from the previous single-star record holder, also detected by Hubble in 2018. That star existed when the universe was about 4 billion years old, or 30 per cent of its current age.



Earendel is so far away that its light has taken 12.9 billion years to reach Earth, appearing to us as it did when the universe was only 7 per cent of its current age.



"We almost didn't believe it at first, it was so much farther than the previous most-distant, highest redshift star," said astronomer Brian Welch of the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, and lead author of the paper describing the discovery.