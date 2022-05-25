Huge asteroid to zoom past Earth this week

A "potentially hazardous" enormous asteroid that is more than a mile long will zoom past Earth on May 27, according to NASA's Centre for Near Earth Object Studies



The asteroid named 1989 JA is estimated to be 1.1 miles long, or 5,905 feet, USA Today reported.



While there are nearly 29,000 near-Earth asteroids in space, 1989 JA is one of 878 that are at least 3,280 feet wide, NASA said, adding that the massive space rock poses no risk to the planet.



When 1989 JA makes its closest approach to Earth this week, it will be 2.5 million miles away, or about 10 times the distance to the moon and the closest it has ever been to Earth.