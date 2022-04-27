India sees 70% spike in ransomware attacks on critical infrastructure

Cyber-attacks on critical infrastructure by nation-state bad actors have increased significantly and India observed a 70 per cent increase in ransomware activity in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021, a new report said on Wednesday.



According to the report by cybersecurity company Trellix, over half of adversarial advanced persistent threat actor activity originated from Russian and Chinese backed groups and Russian-backed groups like APT29 have continued to greatly increase their activity in 2022.



Reports surfaced last week that a Russian malware planted from a server in Nigeria was used for a cyber attack on Oil India's (OIL) system in Assam.



The state-owned company had suffered a major cyber-attack in its field headquarters in eastern Assam's Duliajan, with the hacker demanding $75,00,000.



The report found a significant 73 per cent increase in cyber incidents targeting individuals and positioned people as the top attack sector in Q4 2021.