Indian women seeking more entrepreneurship opportunities than men: LinkedIn

However, the new data also reveals that there is progress being made. More women are being hired into leadership roles from eight years ago, shooting up to 24 per cent this year -- 1.36x since 2015. However, more needs to be done.



"As employers navigate this challenge of making work 'work' for women, they must remember that factors like internal mobility, fair hiring practices with a focus on skills, and flexibility are going to prove key in not just levelling the playing field for women, but also improving efficiency through balanced representation, diversity of perspectives and inclusive leadership at the workplace," Anand said.



Further, to support female entrepreneurs, and women in the workforce, LinkedIn has also unlocked some of its courses for free until August 22. These include Gender in Negotiation; Getting to Yes: Advice for Female Founders on How to Get Funded; Leadership Strategies for Women; and Success Strategies for Women in the Workplace.