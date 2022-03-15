Irish privacy watchdog sued for not probing 'massive Google data breach'

"It happens behind the scenes, and can broadcast private information about you to over a thousand other tracking companies in a split second. There is no control over what those companies do with this sensitive data," the ICCL said.



"Google operates this unlawful RTB system on millions of websites, broadcasting personal data to other tracking companies billions of times a day. This is the largest data breach ever," it added.



The DPC received a complaint about Google's RTB data breach three and a half years ago.



"It was obliged to investigate and act on that complaint under the GDPR. But it did not do so. Because Google's EU operation is based in Ireland, the DPC has the lead responsibility to see that it obeys Europe's data protection law," claimed the ICCL.