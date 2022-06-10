Jack Dorsey, Jay-Z partner on Bitcoin educational programme in US

According to the academy, the in-person classes will take place two evenings per week and dinner will be served. People participating in the programme will also be provided with MiFi devices and a one-year limited data plan, plus smartphones if needed.



For children and teenagers aged 5-17, a separate "Crypto Kids Camp" will take place on two Saturdays.



"Shout out to @Jack. #Bitcoin Academy, starting in Marcy, a place that taught me so much, is hopefully the first of many. The simple goal is to provide people tools to build independence for themselves and then the community around them," Carter said in a tweet.



The academy said the programme aims to provide education, empower the community with knowledge, and get rid of some of the barriers so that residents can learn more about Bitcoin specifically and finance in general.



"Bitcoin is becoming a critical tool for many in Africa and Central and South America," Dorsey tweeted.