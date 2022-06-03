New York halts Bitcoin mining for 2 years, 'grim day' for Blockchain

The bill was passed by the NY state Assembly last month.



It would impose a moratorium on any new PoW mining projects powered by carbon-based fuel in the state.



However, existing crypto mining operations undergoing the permit renewal process would be allowed to continue.



According to Coindesk, mining companies based in New York have threatened to leave the state if the moratorium is passed.



The bill "is a grim day for blockchain technology, effectively shutting the door on a nascent industry," said Clark Vaccaro, acting president and chief strategy officer at industry trade organisation BaSIC.



"The regulatory environment in New York will not only halt their target -- carbon-based fuel proof of work mining -- but will also likely discourage new, renewable-based miners from doing business with the state due to the possibility of more regulatory creep," John Warren, CEO of institutional-grade bitcoin mining company, GEM Mining, told CNBC.