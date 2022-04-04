Jack Dorsey regrets playing a role in centralising Internet

Affirm CEO and co-founder Max Levchin replied to his tweet, saying that the Internet "changed from arthouse to blockbuster because it needed to gain an audience and make money".



Dorsey then posted: "Perhaps greater emphasis on protocol first and then interface would have helped. I agree there was less technology options around making money tho. It led to advertising dominating".



In December last year, Dorsey said big venture capital firms, and not users, actually own the Web 3.0 movement, saying that these are funds "determined to be a media empire that can't be ignored... not Gandhi".