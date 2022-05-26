Jack Dorsey steps down from Twitter's board

Dorsey has categorically said that he will never be the CEO of Twitter again, as reports of him rejoining the micro-blogging platform surfaced after the $44 billion takeover by Musk.



Dorsey, who is now running financial payments platform Block (earlier Square), also said that no one should be the CEO of Twitter.



At the shareholders' meeting on Wednesday, Twitter's board voted to oust board member and Musk ally Egon Durban, CEO of private equity firm Silver Lake Partners, reports TechCrunch.