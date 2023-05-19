Krafton to soon relaunch BGMI mobile game in India after year-long ban

South Korean giant Krafton on Friday announced that it has secured the approval from the Indian authorities to resume operations of the video game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).



The company plans to make the title available for download in the South Asian market "soon".



"We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of Battlegrounds Mobile India. We would like to extend our gratitude to our Indian gaming community for their support and patience over the past few months," Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton India, said in a statement.



"We are excited to announce that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available for download soon and we cannot wait to welcome you back to our platform. We are committed to delivering exceptional products and services to our users in India and beyond, and we look forward to continuing our journey with you," he added.