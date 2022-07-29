Meta to no longer fund its news publishers in US: Report

Tech giant Meta has started informing its news partners that the company will stop paying publishers for their content to run on Facebook's News Tab in the US.



According to Axios, as the company is moving forward with sweeping changes to the Facebook experience, news has become less of a priority.



Meta's VP of media partnerships, Campbell Brown, told staffers the company was shifting resources away from its news products to support more creative initiatives, citing sources.



Facebook brokered a slew of three-year deals with publishers in 2019. At the time, the company was ramping up its investment in news and hired journalists to help direct publisher traffic to its new tab for news.