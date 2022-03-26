Microsoft paying hundreds of millions in bribes, claims whistleblower

"When I looked through the submission, I immediately knew something was wrong. The customer did not appear in Microsoft's internal database of potential clients," he wrote.



"He had been terminated four months earlier for poor performance on the sales team, and corporate policy prohibits former employees from working as partners for six months from their departure without special approval," said Elabd.



The whistleblower escalated the issue to the senior management and the legal and HR teams put a stop to the $40,000 spend, "but to my surprise, did not look deeper into the Microsoft employees who were orchestrating the fake deal".



Elabd said he even wrote an email to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and an HR executive, and a vice president of the company "immediately got back in touch with me, to say that by escalating the matter to Nadella, I had just 'booked a one-way ticket out of Microsoft'."



Eventually, Microsoft put him on a "performance improvement plan", even though he was one of the highest performers on the team.



He also brought the reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SE) but "he's seen little action from the agency".