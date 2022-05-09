Musk tweets on death under 'mysterious circumstances', mother says not funny

"I think for political leadership, you want to be ideally within 10 or at least, 20 years of the average age of the population. And for me, I certainly would like to maintain health for a longer period of time. But I am not afraid of dying. I think it would come as a relief."



Elon Musk, however, said that he would like to live long enough to see the vision of SpaceX come true.



"My biggest hope is that humanity creates a self-sustaining city on Mars," he added.



Answering the question on if he is happy at the moment, Elon Musk said: "I think there are degrees of love. But certainly, for one to be fully happy, I think you have to be happy at work and happy in love. So, I suppose I'm medium happy.



He had said that we should not try to have people live for a really long time.