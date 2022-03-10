NASA to get over $24 bn in new US budget bill for 2022

In May 2021, NASA had made its formal budget request for this fiscal year to Congress.



"The Biden administration is proving that science is back," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson was quoted as saying then to reporters.



Noting that it was the best budget NASA had ever sought for science programmes, Nelson had said: "This will help NASA address the climate crisis and advance robotic missions to pave the way for humans to explore the Moon and Mars."



NASA had asked for $7.9 billion for its science programmes, including a host of robotic missions to explore the Solar System, the James Webb Space Telescope, and new Earth Observation missions, Ars Technica reported.



Congress will provide $7.6 billion of this, with the biggest difference in Earth Science. NASA sought $2.25 billion for these programmes, and Congress will provide $2.06 billion, although this would still be the largest amount NASA has ever spent studying our planet, the report said.