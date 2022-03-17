Netflix may soon ask extra money for sharing your account with others

The firm will launch and test two new features in select markets, where members will have to pay an additional $2 to $3 for sharing their passwords with people outside their homes. Netflix recently bumped up its subscription prices for the UK and Ireland.



The video streaming giant has around 14 million subscribers in the UK and 600,000 in Ireland, according to Ampere Analysis. The most popular package is the standard subscription, which offers streaming in HD quality to up to two devices which used to cost $7.82 but has now gone up to $9.13 in the UK.