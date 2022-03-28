New bug hits Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge browsers

Google has started asking users on Windows, macOS, and Linux to update Chrome builds to version 99.0.4844.84, after finding a new vulnerability.



The company has highlighted that the exploit is being utilised in the wild and Google is aware of it.



"We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third-party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven't yet fixed," the firm said in a statement.



The update is available for Chrome via version 99.0.4844.84 on Windows, Mac, and Linux.