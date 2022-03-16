NFTs coming to Instagram soon, says Mark Zuckerberg

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will soon arrive on Instagram.



Addressing one of the sessions at the South By Southwest event late on Tuesday, Zuckerberg said that "over the next several months, the ability to bring some of your NFTs in, hopefully over time be able to mint things within that environment".



The Meta CEO said that "a bunch of technical things that need to get worked out before that'll really be seamless to happen."