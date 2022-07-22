Nokia bullish on India's 5G roadmap: CEO

As the global penetration rates for both fibre and 5G excluding China still remain very low, Nokia is bullish on the 5G roadmap in India which is an important country for the company, its President and CEO Pekka Lundmark has said.



Speaking to analysts after its Q2 earnings call, the Nokia CEO said we have to remember that there are countries and regions which haven't even really started in 5G yet.



"Obviously, India is one of the most important ones here. Latin America, the same thing. It's only starting. So that's why we do believe that we are still early in the 5G cycle," he told the analysts late on Thursday.



The penetration of 5G sites is only 15 per cent outside of China in the world.