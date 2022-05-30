North American skies likely to witness meteor shower on Monday night

The tau Herculid shower, if it takes place, will be from a comet known as 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann, or "SW3, which orbited the Sun every 5.4 years. Discovered in 1930, SW3 wasn't seen again until the late 1970s, as it was so faint. It was seeming pretty normal until 1995, when astronomers realised the comet had become about 600 times brighter and went from a faint smudge to being visible with the naked eye during its passage.



Further investigation revealed SW3 had shattered into several pieces, littering its own orbital trail with debris.



In 2006, it was in nearly 70 pieces, and has continued to fragment further since then.



If it makes it to Earth this year, the debris from SW3 will strike Earth's atmosphere very slowly, travelling at just 10 miles per second -- which means much fainter meteors.