On Android, YouTube Music users can now share songs with Snapchat

Snapchat sharing for YouTube Music was enabled on iOS in October and now a new report has claimed that it is available on Android.



The first indication that YouTube Music might be able to share songs to Instagram and Snapchat emerged in November of 2020, reports 9To5Google.



When you open the share sheet in YouTube Music for Android and tap Snapchat, you will be able to send whatever you are listening to on Snapchat. The artwork for the album, the artist's name, the app logo, and a link to listen to the music are all included.